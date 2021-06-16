Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134,474 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

