Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Gartner stock opened at $234.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.82 and a 12 month high of $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

