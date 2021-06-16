Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $277.75 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $182.75 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,136.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

