Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 276.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 19.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE BXP opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.