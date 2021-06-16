Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,527 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Bunge worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

