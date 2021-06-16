Mitchell Maiman Sells 10,000 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,854.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00.

FORD stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $27.17 million, a PE ratio of 273.27 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Forward Industries by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forward Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

