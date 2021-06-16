Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.54.

MI.UN stock traded up C$0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.12. The company had a trading volume of 60,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,531. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.84 and a 52 week high of C$23.19. The stock has a market cap of C$838.68 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

