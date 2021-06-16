MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Achieves $431,142.09

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $431,142.09 and approximately $216.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,738.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.04 or 0.06242021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $601.31 or 0.01552230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00433246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00145807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.07 or 0.00694574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00423627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006610 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00041653 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

