Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Up 79.9% in May

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the May 13th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MCURF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 1,029,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,432. Mind Cure Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

