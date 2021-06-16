Michael Jr. Smurfit Sells 3,655 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Jr. Smurfit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of GAN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GAN in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAN in the first quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GAN in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GAN by 221.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

