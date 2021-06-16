MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 914,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 81,317 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,412,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 343,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

