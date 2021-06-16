Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$64.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of MRU stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.01. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25. The company has a market cap of C$14.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.7199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Metro’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

