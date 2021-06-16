Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,383.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,576.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,299.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.