Meridian Network Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $575,758.87 and approximately $112,038.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

