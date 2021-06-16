MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MKKGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MKKGY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 98,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,921. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

