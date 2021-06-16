MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MKKGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MKKGY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 98,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,921. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

