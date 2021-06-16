Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

GDXJ opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

