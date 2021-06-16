Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,063 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $357.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.02. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $254.07 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

