Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $882,000 Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ManTech International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ManTech International by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

