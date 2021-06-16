Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $847,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Repligen were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In other news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,688 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN stock opened at $189.64 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

