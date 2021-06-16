MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,404.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,531.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,452.19. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $922.09 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

