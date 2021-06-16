Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Up 39.9% in May

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the May 13th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

MLCO stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 111,412 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

