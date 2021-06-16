Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,409,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 366,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,820,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 191,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.26. The company had a trading volume of 74,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,596. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

