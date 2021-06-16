MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Director Patrick Mccutcheon Sells 309,000 Shares

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 309,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$151,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$280,280.

Patrick Mccutcheon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 186,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$93,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 468,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$234,000.00.

Shares of LABS stock opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. MediPharm Labs Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$126.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.13.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

