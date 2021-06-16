MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) EVP Sells $26,495.00 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) EVP J. Scott Enright sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,495.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. 239,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,013. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

