MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $51.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $41.35. 9,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,259. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -287.07. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,522 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 24.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

