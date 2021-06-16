MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells $797,530.53 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.64. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 526,848 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

