Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,661 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $18,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

