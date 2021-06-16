Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,627. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.70.
In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,571 shares of company stock worth $1,998,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
