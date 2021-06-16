Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,627. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.70.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,571 shares of company stock worth $1,998,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.