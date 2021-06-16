Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $37,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. 98,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,627. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,571 shares of company stock worth $1,998,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

