Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178,828 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $329,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.87. 8,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,591. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.81 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

