Mark G. Currie Sells 23,571 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 76,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,549. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period.

IRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

