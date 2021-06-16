Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$4.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOZ. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of MOZ traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.55. 79,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,873. The firm has a market capitalization of C$832.85 million and a P/E ratio of -73.54. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,750,032.40.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

