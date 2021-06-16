Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Sells C$68,960.00 in Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,750,032.40.

Joseph George Spiteri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.16 million and a P/E ratio of -73.54. Marathon Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.83.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOZ. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.24.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

