MAP Protocol Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

