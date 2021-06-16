Manx Financial Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.17 (LON:MFX)

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Manx Financial Group stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.29. Manx Financial Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.25 ($0.13).
Manx Financial Group Company Profile
