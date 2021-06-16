Manx Financial Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.17 (LON:MFX)

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Manx Financial Group stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.29. Manx Financial Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Manx Financial Group Company Profile

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange brokerage services.

