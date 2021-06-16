Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.48

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 1919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $242,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $270,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

