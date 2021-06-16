Magellan Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $69.57. 9,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

