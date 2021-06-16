Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 32,366 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,366 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.59. 148,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

