Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 154,768 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,386,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

MCD traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.94. 63,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,595. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

