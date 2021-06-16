Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $2.08 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,361.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,429. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 96.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,415.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,002.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.