Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Northwest Natural worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. 1,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.