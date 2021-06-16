Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 171,995 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $71,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $221.18. 74,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.59. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $162.13 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.