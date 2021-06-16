Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 149 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

NYSE HD traded down $4.68 on Wednesday, reaching $301.77. 190,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,015. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.05. The firm has a market cap of $320.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.