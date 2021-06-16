Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 3,065,044 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 5.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of Visa worth $2,673,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.93. The stock had a trading volume of 320,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.02. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

