Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.030-0.120 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Get Macy's alerts:

M stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. 14,099,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,469,525. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.66.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.