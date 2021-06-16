M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,079,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 60,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $497.23. 55,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $311.27 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

