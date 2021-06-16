M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 82.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. 101,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,231,790. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

