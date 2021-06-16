M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $160.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.92 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

