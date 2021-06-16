M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. 11,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,491. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.