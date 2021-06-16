M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 4,914 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.19. 627,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

